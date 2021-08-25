Shining joy for youngsters (WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This is the story about a brick mason named Bill but it’s also the story of an outdoor enthusiast called Shine. It turns out Bill and Shine are one and the same with a story which leads us into the Shelby county woods to meet a man who’s part carver, part inventor and all avid outdoorsman.

“Been a brick mason since I was 19 years old and I’m too old to do that now so here we are in the woodworking business. I’m going to try to make a living out of my hobby and it’s a lot more fun than laying brick,” laughs Bill.

“What I try to do is make something for everybody. I make Auburn crosses, Alabama crosses. I make several different things.”

Most people know Bill as “Shine” and his inventor side grew out of his love for the outdoors, “I’ve been hunting my whole life. So, I started experimenting with a deer’s favorite food which is a white oak acorn and I come up with a scent that actually works.”

The secret to his Shine’s White Oak Acorn Scent is the white oak acorns but that’s all you’ll find out about the formula. When asked if Bill would allow a visitor inside his shop where the secret deer scent is formulated there is a one-word answer, “No.”

In addition to attracting deer with his scent, Bill tries to attract young people to become outdoor enthusiasts which is where his wood working, and inventor side come back into play.

He has devised an adjustable shooting rest to enable a safe environment for young people, “We’ve had a bunch of six-year-old, seven-year-old kids kill good bucks at our club but it’s too dangerous to turn a kid loose with a gun and let them hold it because when they shoot it they’re probably going to drop it and this takes the kick out of the gun. You can shoot a bird at two 200 yards.”

Bill “Shine” Gothard is a hands-on kind of guy, from crosses to cross hairs to his secret deer scents, “I spend a lot of time out there doing it all myself and the wood working is where I go to get my brain to unwind but when you see these six and seven-year-old kids kill a good buck and come in, it’s more than you can stand. I’m just going to tell you that’s where the joy is.”

