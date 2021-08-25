LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police investigating overnight homicide in Jefferson County

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a location on Cedar Mountain Road near Clay Palmerdale Road on Tuesday around 10 p.m. to investigate an abandoned pickup truck that was running with the door open.

Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a deceased male, who appeared to have been shot.

There are currently no witnesses or suspects in this case.

Detectives are investigating the case and have not yet been able to identify the victim.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or 205-325-1450, option 2.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
Elias Ayari-Dias
Marijuana, cocaine bust in UA student housing facility
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
Crispitos.
Jefferson County Schools: No more Crispitos this year

Latest News

Calera development
Calera leaders discussing efforts to revitalize downtown
The largest sporting event since the '96 Olympics will be here before we know it. There’s a lot...
The World Games announces venue sites in Birmingham
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands