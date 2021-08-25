Police investigating overnight homicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a location on Cedar Mountain Road near Clay Palmerdale Road on Tuesday around 10 p.m. to investigate an abandoned pickup truck that was running with the door open.

Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a deceased male, who appeared to have been shot.

There are currently no witnesses or suspects in this case.

Detectives are investigating the case and have not yet been able to identify the victim.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or 205-325-1450, option 2.

