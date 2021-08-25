People are jumping the line to get COVID boosters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are rushing to the front of the line to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine after the Biden Administration announced that it would ask the FDA and CDC to approve booster shots.

But some local doctors said it’s wise to wait until the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) weighs in on COVID boosters before we jump the line to grab the third shot ahead of other people.

The Biden Administration strongly recommends COVID booster shots for most vaccinated Americans asking the FDA and CDC to approve boosters eight months after their last dose.

“We are seeing evidence of immunity from the initial round of vaccines starting to wane, and that’s why the administration last week floated this idea of booster shots, which may start as soon as September 20th, said Chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.

“However, the ACIP needs to sort of weigh in on this and they did say that the ACIP and the FDA needs to weigh in on this on whether a boost is needed or not,” said Director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic, Dr. Paul Goepfert.

But many, fearing the Delta variant, are rushing to roll up their sleeves now.

Some doctors said there’s a chance that a COVID booster, or third shot, soon after your vaccine series won’t work well.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said people should wait the full eight months to give their immune systems a chance to “mature” before getting a booster.

“I don’t think they should go out and get boosted until that whole process gets vetted. There are a lot of nuances in whether or not people should get the boost,” Dr. Goepfert said.

He said there are plenty of memory immune cells in the body that are likely to last years and will probably continue to protect against severe infection.

“And so, if our goal is really to protect people from getting into the hospital and dying, then I think we may not need boosts. If our goal is to sort of decrease this Delta variant, which I think we don’t want to underestimate, then maybe we do need boosts,” Dr. Goepfert explained.

Doctors said more than a million Americans have already received a third COVID shot, and so far, there’ve been no adverse side effects reported.

