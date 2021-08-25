Local nonprofit fighting to preserve the view off Shades Crest Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A drive down Shades Crest road at sunset can take your breath away. That view is what the “Friends of Shades Mountain” wants to preserve.

The local nonprofit just purchased a plot of a land to prevent it from being developed. They hope to save animal habitats and help ensure that future generations can enjoy the mountain.

The volunteer only group founded almost 20 years ago as development began to boom in the area.

“A bunch of us up here wanted to preserve it, keep it green with the same forest cover,” says Larry Rodick, the President of Friends of Shades Mountain. “We’re doing our darndest to keep this mountain as beautiful as it is, keep the northwest slope like it is for as long as we possibly can.”

They have a board of 12 and about 200 members from across the area and they are hoping for even more.

“We are an all volunteer group, we have no staff, we don’t have a lot of money but we have a lot of heart and inspiration and what we need is the people of Bluff Park especially to join us in that effort,” says Rodick.

They had to take out a loan to buy the property and they are hoping to raise money through fundraisers as soon as the pandemic allows, and buy more undeveloped land along the crest when they can.

“One lot a time if we can afford it, but we are going to have to have a lot of help from the community,” says Rodick.

“We’d like to keep as much of the greenery there as we can, some of the open spaces, there aren’t many left,” he sayd. “Our goal in buying this lot was one day to provide some day a vista spot where you can pull off and have a nice view.”

You can learn more about how to support their mission of environmental preservation here.

