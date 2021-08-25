LawCall
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

By Ken Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky mother was found dead in her apartment with her 2-month-old son still alive, having survived on his own for days, WAVE reports.

Warning: This article contains disturbing details that may be upsetting to readers.

Clinging to a picture of her daughter, Adriane Wade said she wants answers after 29-year-old Danielle Wade was found dead Aug. 18 in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment.

“Her and her kids were at my house,” Wade said. “We went to school. We had a good day. Friday the 13th was funny.”

For the mother and grandmother, she said that was the last time she heard her daughter laugh. The next thing she knew, tragedy struck.

Wade said on Aug. 18, she was called by Louisville Metro Police Department investigators to go to her daughter’s apartment to identify the body. She said when she arrived, she was told her daughter had been dead several days.

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment. Her 2-month-old son was still alive, reportedly lying on top of his mother's body for days.(Family photo)

Her 2-month-old grandson, Dreseaun, was alive, reportedly lying on top of his mother. She said the infant survived by gnawing on his own fingers.

“Decomposing for days with her little baby, her little newborn, laying on top of her,” Wade said. “That baby that was in the apartment while she was decomposing, his hand was raw from trying to eat to survive.”

She said Dreseaun is in the hospital recovering from dehydration and injuries sustained to his hands. She considers it a miracle that her grandson survived so long without his mother.

“It is miraculous because God is involved,” Wade said. “God is involved. It’s very miraculous. He ate his hand raw. (He was) in there for days without survival techniques.”

LMPD says that Danielle Wade died of an overdose.

“I can’t believe this is how her week ended,” her mother said. “I can’t believe it happened this quick. Life is so short, and it happened just like that.”

Dreseaun is expected to make a full recovery. His grandmother says she will be taking care of him and her other grandson moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

