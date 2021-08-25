FIRST ALERT: Heat and scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the day very warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear to start out the day. We are watching a little disturbance to our southeast that will help to enhance our rain chances over the next couple of days. Easterly flow will help bring in some moisture into the area producing scattered showers and storms. Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. It is going to be another hot day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is around 100°F-103°F. We are introducing a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms today. Best chance to see rain will be along and south of I-20/59 today. The bulk of the storms could develop later in the day during the evening and overnight hours. Storms that form could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you plan on going to the Barons game this evening, plan for a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will likely cool down from the mid 80s to the upper 70s by the end of the game.

Next Big Thing: Our greatest chance for scattered showers and storms this week may occur tomorrow. With the upper-level disturbance moving through our area tomorrow, rain chances could go up to 50 percent for Central Alabama. We’ll likely start tomorrow off mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Scattered storms will likely develop in the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Plan for southeast winds tomorrow at 5-10 mph.

Scattered Storm Chances Continue Friday: We will hold on to a typical summertime pattern with temperatures in the lower 90s and a chance for afternoon storms as we finish out the week. We’ll introduce a 30-40 percent chance for scattered storms Friday with highs in the lower 90s. We can’t rule out a few storms Friday evening for high school football games. Temperatures will likely start in the 80s and cool into the upper 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking hot with increasing cloud cover. Saturday could end up being our driest day of the weekend with only a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Sunday afternoon giving us a 50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures over the weekend will likely end up near average with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Tropical Update: We are entering the end of August, which typically means the hurricane season becomes more active. We are indeed watching three tropical lows that have a chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. One wave is off in the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a low chance to develop over the next five days. The second low is hundreds of miles east of Bermuda in the Central-North Atlantic. It has a high chance to develop into our next named storm over the next five days. This low will likely stay in the Atlantic and not impact the United States.

Watching the Gulf This Weekend: The biggest area of concern is the disturbance that could form in the western Caribbean by the end of the week. It has a 70 percent chance to become our next named storm over the next five days. Majority of our weather models support a tropical system developing and moving northwest into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Several models also show this low becoming a hurricane. Everyone along the Gulf Coast will need to watch this system very closely. Models overnight have trended eastward with a potential landfall in Louisiana next Monday. Anyone from Texas to the Mississippi Gulf Coast should pay close attention this system as it has the potential to be a significant system. Once the low establishes itself, we will have a better idea on the track and intensity of this system. I think this low could contribute to our higher rain chances for the middle of next week, but a lot can change between now and next Tuesday. Just note that our forecast locally could greatly change depending upon what happens with this tropical system. The next two names up on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane list is Ida and Julian.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Wednesday.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.