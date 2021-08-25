LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ex-TVA employee pleads guilty to recording female co-worker in bathroom

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(WTOC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Lance Wade Woods of Tennessee pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism after admitting to recording a female co-worker in a bathroom inside a Tennessee Valley Authority facility.

READ MORE: Tennessee man faces video voyeurism charge involving facility in Colbert County

According to his plea agreement, he hid a camera in a bathroom at a TVA facility located in Muscle Shoals. The camera was discovered by a female employee.

Woods later admitted to the victim that he specifically hid the camera to record her.

According to the agreement, Woods will not have to register as a sex offender in Tennessee as a result of the guilty plea.

Woods’ recommended sentence is supervised release, a fine, and restitution. He will be sentenced on November 9 at the Federal Courthouse in Huntsville.

The victim also filed a lawsuit against Woods and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
3-year-old child dies, found in car in Cullman

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Alabama flags flown at half-staff.
Ivey orders flags at half-staff for Kabul attack victims
Winston Co. Schools ask parents to consider remote learning for one week
Cherokee County issues state of emergency after ‘rapid increase’ of COVID cases
Pell City PD: 8 people arrested in search for assault suspect