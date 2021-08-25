LawCall
DCH asks people needing non-emergency care not to come to the ER

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is doing it’s best to keep up with a rising number of patients who need help because of coronavirus.

Now, some there say people coming to the emergency room for non-emergencies are taking up too much time. Dr. Blake Lovely wants the sickest people to come to the emergency room at DCH for help.

“Right now the hospital and ER are both very busy with this coronavirus wave that’s going on. And we’d really like help from he community in making sure we have enough resources to take care of the sickest patients,” Dr. Blake Lovely, an ER director at DCH, explained. He said too often people are coming to the emergency room with problems better suited for a primary care physician or urgent care doctor.

“Real emergencies to me, bad trauma alerts, level one and two traumas where you have collapsed lungs, heart attacks, trouble breathing, shortness of breath where you have to be incubated. Things like that are the emergencies that we prioritize the highest,” he continued.

Lovely believes people coming to the ER with problems that aren’t emergencies they create longer wait times for others, it takes longer to get people admitted into the hospital and it causes overcrowding. He worries people may not be as sensitive to the needs of others as before.

“There’s not as much compassion for COVID-19 as there was in the beginning. A lot of people are kind of sick and tired of it and there’s not as much compassion towards healthcare as there was early in.”

Lovely suggested if you’ve been exposed to coronavirus and you want to get tested, you can get tests over the counter at a drug store. You can also get tests performed at an urgent care and try to avoid going to the emergency room for routine things like that.

