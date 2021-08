BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 26-year-old man.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bryce Landrus Berry of Center Point.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Princeton Avenue SW around 4:23 p.m. August 24.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.