Calera leaders discussing efforts to revitalize downtown

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The nonprofit Calera Main Street will hold a public meeting on Thursday to present a new revitalization plan for downtown.

Potted plants line the shelves of Plant Gift & Décor in downtown Calera.

“When we saw the revitalization here at Main Street,” said Andrea Huff, Owner of Plan Gift & Décor. “Conversation, how can we be a part of that.”

It’s momentum for downtown revitalization she hopes will spread to empty store fronts and into open lots in hopes of getting people to shop and stay.

“What we want is an experience for the customers. For Calera to be a destination. More eateries. More entertainment. I know for me - expanding my back area. Landscaping.”

Other business owners share the desire to explore ways to keep progress growing.

“Only major downside is the big trucks coming through here,” said Tyneshia Rice, Owner of R.O.E Hobby. “It can be frustrating for our customers trying to park. The big trucks put off a lot of soot.”

Calera Main Street is working on a revitalization development plan to bring people to the city. The nonprofit held a community listening session on Monday and a business and merchant meeting on Tuesday ahead of a community presentation on Wednesday.

The nonprofit hired architects and designers to help build a downtown development plan. Developers are looking at branding for Main Street, ways to develop the city’s courtyard for entertainment and ways to connect iconic parts of Calera.

“Beautification projects, buildings, truck rerouting. A lot going on in Calera. This plan is the beginning of executing that,” said Batson.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 5 p.m. to present development ideas. It will be at City Hall.

