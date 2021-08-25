Big is better for the Homewood Patriot Band

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the last 15 to 20 years, the Homewood Patriot Band has earned the distinction as the state of Alabama’s largest high school band. The group has 425 members this year, which is part of its tradition. The group is lead by Band Director Chris Cooper.

“Kids just want to be a part of the band,” said Cooper. “Despite the guidelines and protocols that we are still under, we have had no trouble getting students to join in our little group. We welcome anyone that is going to give effort and wants to work hard.”

The band’s halftime performance this fall is the Best in Show, playing some of the favorites of longtime Homewood Band Director Ron Pence. The Patriot Band will be playing the theme to “Star Trek,” followed by “Define Gravity,” then “Big Noise from Winnetka,” and culminating with one of the best jazz songs for marching bands “Malaguena.”

The Homewood Patriot Band has five drum majors, and this group will be featured Friday night on Sideline at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.

