Alabama health leaders react to Fauci prediction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States top infectious disease doctor has some optimistic news in wake of the ever spreading Delta variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes if a majority of the people in the country that are not vaccinated get vaccinated, the pandemic could be under control by Spring of 2022.

Health leaders in Alabama believe it could happen but a lot of work and vaccinations will have to take place first. Alabama, while no longer at the bottom of the nation’s vaccination list, is near the bottom and a lot more people have to be convinced to get those shots.

Alabama continues to face a crisis situation. The number of daily COVID cases remains just under 3,000. Alabama hospitalizations, are also under 3,000, are straining state medical facilities to provide care for COVID patients and others. It’s a problem in Jefferson County.

“We are still seeing a large number of cases each day. We are over 500 cases per day on average when your average across the seven-day rolling average in our internal data. That is translating into hospitalizations,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the JCDH.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said help will depend on getting more people vaccinated. A majority of the 90 million Americans who are not vaccinated and vaccinating those who had COVID.

“As we get through the Spring we could get to a degree of normality. Resuming the things we were hoping we could do. Namely, restaurants, theaters that kind of thing,” said Dr.Fauci.

But this won’t be easy according to Alabama health leaders.

“It is going to take a push from public health professionals. Those in the media. Even our politicians to let the public know about the vaccines,” said Dr. Russell Griffin, UAB Association Professor Epidemiology.

Dr. Griffin said the vaccines are safe and effective. He also points out much of the information against vaccinations on social media is not correct. So, what would be the biggest threat to a return to normalcy?

“As long as the vaccination rates stay low you are going to see cases potentially surge again. You could see another variant pop up,” Griffin said.

That means a potential for a new variant where the vaccines won’t be as effective.

At UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health doctors are urging people to get vaccinated now to help stem the latest COVID surge and to try to make that prediction come true next spring.

