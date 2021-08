TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama football team held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp Saturday.

The scrimmage, held at Bryant-Denny Stadium, lasted about 130 plays and two hours.

The season opener is against Miami on September 4 at 2:30 p.m. for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

