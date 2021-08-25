LawCall
2 mobile morgues moved to south Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two mobile morgues have been moved to south Alabama as the state Department of Public Health prepares for a rise in COVID-19 deaths.

An ADPH spokesperson told WSFA 12 News Wednesday that the trailers will be placed at two locations; the first at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences facility in Mobile and the second at South Baldwin Hospital.

Baldwin County’s morgue capacity is currently “minimal,” explained ADPH Health Media and Communications Director, Ryan Easterling, who explained “the morgue trailer has been pre-staged at the hospital based on planning with the local coroner.”

It’s not just coastal counties on ADPH’s radar as plans are made for the equipment. Easterling said the health department “is concerned across the board” and said the department is “planning accordingly” as the need for morgue space grows.

