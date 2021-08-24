Wilmington man sexually abused young children at uncertified daycare, police say

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after investigators say he sexually abused two young children at a daycare in Wilmington.

Daniel Bailey was arrested in Centerville on Monday and is booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of gross sexual imposition and assault.

Wilmington police say Bailey sexually abused two children ages 4 and 5 at an uncertified daycare run by his wife on Southwind Boulevard.

They say he also abused children at Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

The alleged abuse happened from July 1-20 of this year.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could do that to kids,” the mother of one of the alleged victims said. “He has to be some kind of monster.”

The mother of one of the victims says there’s been a lot of crying since her son, the 5-year-old, told her a man at the daycare was touching him inappropriately.

She says her son is doing ok.

“He doesn’t like to talk about it,” she said. “I think emotionally, it makes sense for a lot of his outbursts.”

The mother talked to her son after having learned of the abuse allegations for the 4-year-old.

“Once we talked,” she said, “then stuff started coming out like something a normal 5-year-old would say.”

She says she feels betrayed by the people she trusted.

“You were taking your child to this every day, and they were doing this,” she said. “It’s just something that’s really hard to deal with and think about.”

An unnamed source confirmed Bailey was involved with Faith Family Church and that the church paid for Bailey to stay in a hotel for two weeks because he couldn’t be near his young child.

The mother says it hurts that a church would be supportive of Bailey given the allegations.

A statement from the church reads:

“Our prayers are with everyone involved. Anyone involved in our children and youth ministries must pass a background check and never serve alone. We welcome everyone into our church for the gospel of Jesus Christ as demonstrated and communicated.”

Investigators say there could be more victims. They encourage parents to have conversations with their children if they’ve had contact with Bailey.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.