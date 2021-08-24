Vestavia Hills City School parents discuss mask options at school board meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Parents and community members in Vestavia Hills City School spoke on both sides of the mask debate during Monday’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Freeman released updated district COVID data before the meeting in what he says will be a weekly letter and data update.

Based on data from August 16th - 20th, Vestavia Hills City Schools had 104 students who tested positive for COVID. That’s 1.47% of students who are enrolled in traditional learning. 258 students were at home because of close contact exposure.

As the school data rolls out, some Vestavia Hills City School parents are advocating for at least a temporary universal mask policy as a COVID mitigation effort.

“Given the community transmission that became apparent in July and August, it’s not reasonable to come to school without masks being required,” said Brian Malcom, Vestavia Hills City School Parent.

Brian Malcom has two young children who aren’t eligible to get the COVID vaccine and hopes the district will take action Monday.

He’s part of a group of parents who are advocating for masks in schools and pushing back against the district on some of the reasoning it released in its development of safety guidance.

Parents provided the district letter to WBRC where leaders cited concerns about speech and reading as a reason for making masks optional....as well mental health and social emotional health.

Malcom said the letter included concerning sources used to guide that decision. Some parents, including local doctors, wrote a rebuttal letter to the district before speaking at Monday’s meeting.

“The most glaring is that they cited an opinion piece by the Wall Street that came out after they made that decision. What we were asking were for the sources they relied on to make that decision. It’s hard to rely on something that comes out in the future when making that decision and it’s even harder to rely on an opinion piece when you’re talking about the health and wellness of children,” said Malcom.

About 18 people spoke during Monday’s meeting with speakers nearly split on the issue.

Several parents who voiced opposition to universal masking in schools said they are not anti-mask, but would like the district to continue to allow parents to make health decisions for their child versus the district telling parents what should be done.

The district did not vote on any changes, but said it would take all commentary into consideration.

