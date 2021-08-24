LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Urgent care and emergency rooms filling up with children seeking COVID-19 care

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Urgent care and emergency rooms are being overrun with children exposed to COVID-19, that’s according to a state health leader.

More children are testing positive for COVID each day. As of Monday, percent positivity for children ages 5-17 was about 27%, according to deputy state health officer, Dr. Karen Landers; it’s alarming because that rate was higher than the percentage of positive tests in adults which, at the time, was 21.9%.

“We don’t need to discount COVID-19 in children,” Dr. Landers warned. “Major medical school of pediatric infectious disease who indicated that about a third of their visits to their emergency room over the weekend were for COVID. They had only one pediatric bed in their ICU for COVID.”

According to Dr. Landers, at least 113 Alabama children have had a serious reaction to COVID which causes vital organs to become inflamed.

“We’ve got somewhere between 40 and 50 kids at any given time in the hospital with COVID,” said Landers.

A number of those children were on ventilators, she said. The long-term effects of COVID-19 on children could also be debilitating.

“Brain fog. They may have headaches. They may have shortness of breath, palpitations, fatigue, sleep disturbance; these are not things we want our children to suffer,” Landers advised.

Landers said the vaccine, if eligible, and other mitigation like masks, distancing, and hygiene were important to keep children and the entire community safe.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
Elias Ayari-Dias
Marijuana, cocaine bust in UA student housing facility
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Health officials hope people will get vaccinated after FDA approval
Will employers mandate vaccine after full FDA approval?
Analyst: Certain companies requiring COVID-19 vaccine should proceed with caution
Vestavia BOE
Vestavia Hills City School parents discuss mask options at school board meeting
Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing Saturday...
Twin babies swept away in catastrophic floodwaters