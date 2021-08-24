Retired Alabama sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) - A retired Alabama law enforcement officer has died of COVID-19. News outlets report that Buddy Hutchinson, a retired Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy died Saturday.

Hutchinson had remained active with the department after retiring as a deputy. He headed the office’s reserve program. Hutchinson had also served as a police officer in Oneonta and Snead. He is to be buried Friday at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office the family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Blount County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements for Buddy Hutchinson are as followed: Visitation Thursday at Lemley Funeral Home Family at 5:00 pm... Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 23, 2021