Retired Alabama sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19

Buddy Hutchinson
Buddy Hutchinson(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press and WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) - A retired Alabama law enforcement officer has died of COVID-19. News outlets report that Buddy Hutchinson, a retired Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy died Saturday.

Hutchinson had remained active with the department after retiring as a deputy. He headed the office’s reserve program. Hutchinson had also served as a police officer in Oneonta and Snead. He is to be buried Friday at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office the family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Blount County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements for Buddy Hutchinson are as followed: Visitation Thursday at Lemley Funeral Home Family at 5:00 pm...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 23, 2021

Friday August 27th 2021 the Blount County Sheriffs Office will be closed so that all employees can attend Buddy...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 23, 2021

