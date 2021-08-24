Mike Behind the Mic: Mickey Bell

LawCall
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In this week’s Mike Behind the Mic podcast, we talk to stand-up comedian, host, writer, and public speaker, Mickey Bell, who as of the release of this podcast on Tuesday August 24th, will be performing at Comedy Club Stardome in Hoover, Alabama. It’s part of his One Pound At A Time comedy tour and it’s being recorded for an upcoming live comedy TV special.

Mickey’s comedic career though was born out of, by his own admission, some self-inflicted hard times. The former pastor doesn’t hide from his sins that became public and resulted in him being removed from pastoral duties. But following that, he fell into a condition so many deal with, but not everyone talks about. Deep depression. Yet, out of that dark time, Mickey found a way to talk about his past and at the same time, make people laugh.

As he took time to chat, the Alabama native openly shared his personal story of restoration and second chances, in hopes of encouraging others.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every Friday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

