Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt, father of Congressman Robert Aderholt, dies after cancer battle

Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt
Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt(Congressman Robert Aderholt)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt, the father of Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt, passed away Tuesday morning at his home in Haleyville after a short battle with cancer.

Judge Aderholt was 85 years old. He grew up in Winston County.

In 1976, he ran for and was elected circuit judge of Alabama’s 25th Judicial Circuit, which included Winston and Marion counties. Aderholt retired in 2007.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

