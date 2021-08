BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools says Crispitos will not be in cafeterias for the remainder of the year.

School officials say this is due to a shortage of tortillas and workers at Tyson Foodservice.

Today is a very sad day for many of our school cafeterias. This will be the last Crispito they will eat for the... Posted by Jefferson County Schools Child Nutrition on Monday, August 23, 2021

