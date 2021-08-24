Health officials hope people will get vaccinated after FDA approval

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine has commonly been cited as a reason some vaccine hesitant people were waiting to get the shot. Today, local experts weighed in on if they think it will move the needle.

The Pfizer vaccine is considered the most heavily researched vaccine of all time, according to state health officials.

200 million people worldwide have gotten the Pfizer series of shots.

“This is the most safety data that any product has ever had in history before being fully approved by the FDA,” said Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer.

Dr. Harris says the development process to approval was not rushed, and met all normal federal requirements.

“The fact that this could be done in this amount of time is like going to the moon, it’s an amazing accomplishment,” said Harris.

He hopes that the formal stamp of approval on the vaccine will give people a new sense of confidence in it.

“I think anyone who is on the fence about whether or not this is a safe vaccine can feel confident that it is safe and if you’re not vaccinated yet, please consider doing that as soon as you can,” said Harris.

He was echoed today by pediatric expert Dr. David Kimberlin.

“Full approval by the FDA is an even stronger affirmation of what we’ve known since these vaccines were authorized starting late 2020 and into 2021 and that’s that they do a phenomenal job,” said Dr. Kimberlin.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.