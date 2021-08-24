Governor Ivey encourages COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of college football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s how Governor Kay Ivey responded Friday when asked if college football games could become super spreader events for COVID-19 this Fall. “If everybody gets the vaccine, we wouldn’t have a problem.”

The home opener for the University of Alabama is less than three weeks away. The school has not mentioned limiting the number of fans who can attend games at Bryant Denny Stadium this year.

Governor Ivey urged football fans to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

In July, the dean of UA’s College of Community Health Sciences explained vaccine is available for students and staff on campus.

“Vaccine is widely available here at student health and University Medical Center. They’re widely available in the community drug stores. There should be no reason why someone who wants a vaccine can’t get one.”

Alabama’s home opener against Mercer is September 11. According to the school’s COVID dashboard, 72% of the campus is vaccinated.

