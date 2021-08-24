LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Governor Ivey encourages COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of college football season

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s how Governor Kay Ivey responded Friday when asked if college football games could become super spreader events for COVID-19 this Fall. “If everybody gets the vaccine, we wouldn’t have a problem.”

The home opener for the University of Alabama is less than three weeks away. The school has not mentioned limiting the number of fans who can attend games at Bryant Denny Stadium this year.

Governor Ivey urged football fans to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

In July, the dean of UA’s College of Community Health Sciences explained vaccine is available for students and staff on campus.

“Vaccine is widely available here at student health and University Medical Center. They’re widely available in the community drug stores. There should be no reason why someone who wants a vaccine can’t get one.”

Alabama’s home opener against Mercer is September 11. According to the school’s COVID dashboard, 72% of the campus is vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Birmingham man dies in head-on collision near Hoover

Latest News

DCH expands ICU capability to keep pace with COVID-19
Will mandates increase after FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine?
UAB doctors react to the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine
Pfizer’s COVID vaccine still has Emergency Use Authorization for those 12 to 15 years old, but...
The FDA grants full approval for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, what does this mean for younger children?