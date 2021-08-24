LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Tuesday could be hottest day this week

By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are looking at mostly clear skies this morning. Temps are starting out in the upper 60s to mid 70s this morning.

The setup this morning with AccuTrack Radar and Satellite imagery is very similar to what we saw at this time yesterday... with mostly clear skies along with a few showers located in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Expect a few clouds to move in to our area this afternoon and very hot temperatures.

Today will likely be the hottest day in our 7-day forecast. Highs could average in the mid-90s, with feels like temps into triple digits again. And we encourage you to avoid strenuous exercise in the heat of the day, take breaks from the heat, and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

It looks like we will see more clouds move in by Thursday. Our temperatures will likely go down a little, in part due to more clouds and the increased chance of rain.

Regarding the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has given its last advisories on Henri. The remnants of Henri are expected to slowly move out to sea Tuesday.

Meanwhile, we will be watching three tropical waves that have the potential to strengthen over the next 5-days. You can track the tropics through our First Alert weather app.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

I hope you have a nice Tuesday, and also hope to see you back here safe and sound tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Elias Ayari-Dias
Marijuana, cocaine bust in UA student housing facility
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
21-year-old Northport woman dies, 15-year-old passenger in critical condition following wreck

Latest News

FIRST ALERT AM weather
FIRST ALERT AM weather
First Alert Weather 4p 8-23-21
FIRST ALERT: More triple digit heat index levels Tuesday; scattered storms return Wednesday
First Alert Weather 9p 8-23-21
First Alert Weather 9p 8-23-21
First Alert Weather 4p 8-23-21
First Alert Weather 4p 8-23-21