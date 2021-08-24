FIRST ALERT: Tuesday could be hottest day this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are looking at mostly clear skies this morning. Temps are starting out in the upper 60s to mid 70s this morning.

The setup this morning with AccuTrack Radar and Satellite imagery is very similar to what we saw at this time yesterday... with mostly clear skies along with a few showers located in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Expect a few clouds to move in to our area this afternoon and very hot temperatures.

Today will likely be the hottest day in our 7-day forecast. Highs could average in the mid-90s, with feels like temps into triple digits again. And we encourage you to avoid strenuous exercise in the heat of the day, take breaks from the heat, and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

It looks like we will see more clouds move in by Thursday. Our temperatures will likely go down a little, in part due to more clouds and the increased chance of rain.

Regarding the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has given its last advisories on Henri. The remnants of Henri are expected to slowly move out to sea Tuesday.

Meanwhile, we will be watching three tropical waves that have the potential to strengthen over the next 5-days. You can track the tropics through our First Alert weather app.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

I hope you have a nice Tuesday, and also hope to see you back here safe and sound tomorrow morning.

