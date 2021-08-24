LawCall
DCH expands ICU capability to keep pace with COVID-19

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Blake Lovely, an ER Director at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, said patients needing help to breathe will likely be admitted into a hospital.

How much help they need to breathe determines if they need intensive care.

“If their breathing gets worse and deteriorates, you have to put pressure and help them start breathing better. And that’s when you have to move them up to ICU level care. Is that when you have a mask and not necessarily a tube in your nose? So you go from a mask to a mask with pressure. And that’s when you go to the ICU. That’s the difference between inpatient and simple oxygen to ICU level care and you’re requiring intensive oxygen therapy,” said Dr. Lovely.

As of Monday, 138 COVID-19 positive patients were in DCH. Of those, 30 were in ICU, and 20 of the 30 were breathing with the help of ventilators.

We’re told the baseline number of ICU beds at DCH is 72. Lovely says DCH has tried to be flexible and expanded ICU beds as the need arises.

“We have the staff here. So, it’s just a matter of converting things around and turning space into ICU beds that maybe weren’t used as ICU beds before. We’ve been through this once with the first COVID wave. And we’re experienced with dealing with it. And we know how to manipulate and change our resources around to take care of our sickest quality of patients,” Lovely added.

Officials say 90% of the people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at DCH are not vaccinated.

