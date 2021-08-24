LawCall
DA: Explosion causes major damage at Selma convention center

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says an explosion rocked Selma’s convention center Monday evening.

Jackson said the explosion caused major damage to the building, but there were no injuries.

The cause is not yet known but is under investigation.

The district attorney said the explosion could apparently be felt at nearby City Hall where the mayor and City Council were engaged in a work session.

