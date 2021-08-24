Children’s of Alabama changes ER department visitation policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is changing its emergency department visitation policy. Children’s leaders said the change is in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, August 24, only one parent or caregiver will be allowed to accompany each patient in the Children’s of Alabama emergency department. No other visitors, including siblings, will be allowed.

In recent weeks, the emergency department has experienced a large increase in normal volumes in addition to patients with COVID symptoms. More than 800 patients were tested last week for COVID in the emergency department.

Inpatient, outpatient and surgical visitation will remain at two parents/caregivers per patient. All Children’s of Alabama primary care practices will remain unchanged at one parent/caregiver allowed per patient. All visitors over 2 years of age are required to wear a mask when they arrive on the hospital campus.

As a reminder, the Children’s of Alabama emergency department is not a public COVID-19 testing site.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.