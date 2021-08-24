LawCall
Advertisement

Analyst: Certain companies requiring COVID-19 vaccine should proceed with caution

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now it’s difficult to quantify which businesses would require their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

All the organizations WBRC spoke with Monday night said they had not done surveys with state companies to find out their plans.

A local market analyst said as the situation grew more dire, he did expect to see more businesses require their employees to roll up their sleeves.

Robert Robicheaux said, although he believed Alabama companies would require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, he said it would likely be below the national average because of the strong stance the state had taken against mandates overall, since lifting pandemic restrictions.

However, Robicheaux said companies should proceed with caution, especially in certain industries.

“Service companies and retail will find it tougher to get employees to come to work for relatively low wages if they’re going to mandate that they have to get the vaccine. I understand the employers’ position, but I also understand the employees’ position,” said Robicheaux.

Alabama has a newly signed law that bans businesses and schools from requiring vaccination in exchange for goods and services, but nothing that says those institutions can’t require vaccinations for employees.

