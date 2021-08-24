LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

By WBRC Staff and Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies say a 4-day-old baby boy has been found safe and reunited with his family after being taken Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield.

Earlier Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene in the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield where 4-day-old Kamarion Taylor was abducted from his home.

Officials say according to early reports, the mother put the infant in his playpen to sleep while she also took a nap. When she awoke around 2 p.m., Kamarion was missing.

Police say the woman who took the child is 37-year-old Lakesha Brown.

Brown is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held without bond.

Lakesha Brown.
Lakesha Brown.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Family members say Brown befriended the mom and they believe she plotted for days to take the child.

Baby Kamarion
Baby Kamarion(Brionna Washington)

Detectives continue their investigation into the baby’s abduction.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
One Vestavia Hills father said he’s going to put his daughters in a private school starting...
Parents are pulling their kids from schools over mask policies
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
3-year-old child dies, found in car in Cullman

Latest News

The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield...
Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
Alabama completes second scrimmage at fall camp
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
Local nonprofit fighting to preserve the view off Shades Crest Road
Nonprofit fighting to preserve the view off Shades Crest Road
Nonprofit working to preserve view off Shades Crest Road
Nonprofit working to preserve view off Shades Crest Road