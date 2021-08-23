Woman mails human feces to husband’s ex-wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former nurse has been found guilty after sending human feces to her husband’s ex-wife.

Della Marie Gibson, 37, was found guilty on two counts of sending biohazardous materials through the United States mail.

On or about April 5 of this year, Gibson sent a package containing feces to her husband’s ex-wife.

Four days later, she obtained blood from a patient and placed it on a feminine napkin and sent that to the ex-wife, according to court documents.

“The egregious acts done by this defendant in mailing the biohazardous materials could have caused potential harm to the intended recipient, our postal employees and facilities,” said Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division. “Postal Inspectors are committed to defending the nation’s mail system and providing a safe environment for Postal Service employees and customers.”

Gibson was sentenced to a two-year probation during which she has to undergo mental health treatment, anger management treatment, and have no contact with the victim or her children.

She is also prohibited from seeking a job in in the healthcare field with direct contact to patients.

