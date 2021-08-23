LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman mails human feces to husband’s ex-wife

A woman has been sentenced after sending human feces and blood to her husband’s ex-wife.
Woman sentenced for mailing feces
Woman sentenced for mailing feces(None)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former nurse has been found guilty after sending human feces to her husband’s ex-wife.

Della Marie Gibson, 37, was found guilty on two counts of sending biohazardous materials through the United States mail.

On or about April 5 of this year, Gibson sent a package containing feces to her husband’s ex-wife.

Four days later, she obtained blood from a patient and placed it on a feminine napkin and sent that to the ex-wife, according to court documents.

“The egregious acts done by this defendant in mailing the biohazardous materials could have caused potential harm to the intended recipient, our postal employees and facilities,” said Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division. “Postal Inspectors are committed to defending the nation’s mail system and providing a safe environment for Postal Service employees and customers.”

Gibson was sentenced to a two-year probation during which she has to undergo mental health treatment, anger management treatment, and have no contact with the victim or her children.

She is also prohibited from seeking a job in in the healthcare field with direct contact to patients.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Elias Ayari-Dias
Marijuana, cocaine bust in UA student housing facility
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
21-year-old Northport woman dies, 15-year-old passenger in critical condition following wreck

Latest News

Buddy Hutchinson
Retired Alabama sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19
Nine women now serving as governors in US, tying a record
The district attorney said there was an explosion at Selma's convention center on Aug. 23, 2021.
DA: Explosion causes major damage at Selma convention center
.
Explosion causes major damage at Selma convention center
FIRST ALERT election day forecast
FIRST ALERT: Tuesday could be hottest day this week