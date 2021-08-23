LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Will there be side effects with COVID boosters?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are many known minor side effects with COVID-19 vaccines including a sore arm and even flu-like symptoms.

So, will a third dose affect the body the same way?

Chances are if you felt kind of crummy after your first couple of shots, you’re probably going to feel that way after a booster, or your third dose.

But doctors said rest assured, this is normal.

Right now, third doses are only available to those with compromised immune systems.

Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said people in this group tend to have mild side effects with the third shot.

“And part of that has to do with the fact that their immune systems isn’t quite firing on all cylinders. So, there’s very few side effects with regards to getting that third dose for a person with a little bit of a compromised immune system,” Dr. Willeford said.

Booster shots for other groups are expected to arrive by mid to late September.

Dr. Willeford said patients with more robust immune systems reported similar side effect to the ones they experienced with their initial COVID shots.

“We expect that to happen because what the body is doing, it’s seeing a foreign material that looks like COVID-19, but of course, is not COVID-19. We expect you to feel crummy because that’s your immune turning on. That’s your body saying, ‘Yep, this is doing what it’s supposed to be do in getting the protection that you need,’” Dr. Willeford explained.

Dr. Willeford recommends you delay taking over the counter pain medication if you experience side effects.

“You’re trying to let your body get that full immune response and what we tell people is we try to ask them to avoid medicines like naproxen, or ibuprofen, or acetaminophen. If you can make it through without it, try to avoid, but if you can’t that’s fine. We just want to give you every bit of immunity that we can out of those vaccines,” Dr. Willeford said.

Dr. Willeford said everyone’s response to the COVID vaccines and boosters will be different, so if you don’t experience side effects that doesn’t necessarily mean the shot isn’t working.

He recommends scheduling the booster around a time you’ll be able to get some rest.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Birmingham man dies in head-on collision near Hoover
27-year-old Lisa Jacole Grayson
Center Point woman arrested for arson and attempted murder

Latest News

23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival
BCS announces next steps for COVID-19 vaccinations, testing
Gov. Ivey urges football fans to get vaccinated
Gov. Ivey urges football fans to get vaccinated
Children’s of Alabama ‘strongly recommends’ masking in schools