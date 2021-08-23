Will there be side effects with COVID boosters?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are many known minor side effects with COVID-19 vaccines including a sore arm and even flu-like symptoms.

So, will a third dose affect the body the same way?

Chances are if you felt kind of crummy after your first couple of shots, you’re probably going to feel that way after a booster, or your third dose.

But doctors said rest assured, this is normal.

Right now, third doses are only available to those with compromised immune systems.

Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said people in this group tend to have mild side effects with the third shot.

“And part of that has to do with the fact that their immune systems isn’t quite firing on all cylinders. So, there’s very few side effects with regards to getting that third dose for a person with a little bit of a compromised immune system,” Dr. Willeford said.

Booster shots for other groups are expected to arrive by mid to late September.

Dr. Willeford said patients with more robust immune systems reported similar side effect to the ones they experienced with their initial COVID shots.

“We expect that to happen because what the body is doing, it’s seeing a foreign material that looks like COVID-19, but of course, is not COVID-19. We expect you to feel crummy because that’s your immune turning on. That’s your body saying, ‘Yep, this is doing what it’s supposed to be do in getting the protection that you need,’” Dr. Willeford explained.

Dr. Willeford recommends you delay taking over the counter pain medication if you experience side effects.

“You’re trying to let your body get that full immune response and what we tell people is we try to ask them to avoid medicines like naproxen, or ibuprofen, or acetaminophen. If you can make it through without it, try to avoid, but if you can’t that’s fine. We just want to give you every bit of immunity that we can out of those vaccines,” Dr. Willeford said.

Dr. Willeford said everyone’s response to the COVID vaccines and boosters will be different, so if you don’t experience side effects that doesn’t necessarily mean the shot isn’t working.

He recommends scheduling the booster around a time you’ll be able to get some rest.

