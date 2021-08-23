UA System sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UA System leaders released new COVID-19 dashboard numbers Monday morning.

The dashboard includes community vaccine data, UA System employee data and COVID-19 case data.

Here are staff vaccination numbers as of August 23, 2021:

University of Alabama: >72.4%

University of Alabama at Birmingham: >72%

University of Alabama at Huntsville: >67%

Here are COVID case numbers as of August 23, 2021:

University of Alabama: 103 students, 14 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Birmingham: 45 students, 33 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Huntsville: 24 students, 13 faculty/staff

The UA System COVID-19 Dashboard is available at the following link: https://uasystem.edu/covid-19/dashboard.

