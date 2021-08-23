UA System sees increase in COVID-19 cases
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UA System leaders released new COVID-19 dashboard numbers Monday morning.
The dashboard includes community vaccine data, UA System employee data and COVID-19 case data.
Here are staff vaccination numbers as of August 23, 2021:
University of Alabama: >72.4%
University of Alabama at Birmingham: >72%
University of Alabama at Huntsville: >67%
Here are COVID case numbers as of August 23, 2021:
University of Alabama: 103 students, 14 faculty/staff
University of Alabama at Birmingham: 45 students, 33 faculty/staff
University of Alabama at Huntsville: 24 students, 13 faculty/staff
The UA System COVID-19 Dashboard is available at the following link: https://uasystem.edu/covid-19/dashboard.
