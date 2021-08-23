LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UA System sees increase in COVID-19 cases

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UA System leaders released new COVID-19 dashboard numbers Monday morning.

The dashboard includes community vaccine data, UA System employee data and COVID-19 case data.

Here are staff vaccination numbers as of August 23, 2021:

University of Alabama: >72.4%

University of Alabama at Birmingham: >72%

University of Alabama at Huntsville: >67%

Here are COVID case numbers as of August 23, 2021:

University of Alabama: 103 students, 14 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Birmingham: 45 students, 33 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Huntsville: 24 students, 13 faculty/staff

The UA System COVID-19 Dashboard is available at the following link: https://uasystem.edu/covid-19/dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Birmingham man dies in head-on collision near Hoover
27-year-old Lisa Jacole Grayson
Center Point woman arrested for arson and attempted murder

Latest News

Ashley M. Jones
Alabama School of Fine Arts faculty member named Poet Laureate for Alabama
Leeds City Schools to require masks for 2 weeks
About a dozen parents protested the new Elmore County Public Schools mask mandate Friday, but...
Elmore County schools report 16 staffers, 111 students positive for COVID-19
‘A social media threat was made against our district’: Hoover City Schools Superintendent responds to threat