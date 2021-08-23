LawCall
Shelby County begins Comprehensive Plan process

Shelby County, Alabama. (Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Department of Development Services, along with the residents of Shelby County, will begin the process to create Shelby County’s next Comprehensive Plan during August 2021.

The Comprehensive Plan is aimed at guiding future growth and development over the next 20 years. The Plan addresses issues such as residential development, parks and recreation, land use, transportation, natural resources, economic development, quality of life, and public facilities.

An on-line survey has been created to gather critical information from residents and businesses in Shelby County. A dedicated project website is active - www.Planshelbyal.com - with updated Plan information to inform the public on scheduled events/dates, deadlines, and potential activities to be involved in the process.

The Plan will encompass all of Shelby County, which consists of 17 municipalities with an approximate population of 223,000.

“We want to hear from our residents and businesses. The planning process allows everyone an opportunity to participate. We encourage you to get involved; this is your opportunity to guide the future of the County” said County Manager Chad Scroggins.

The Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham is assisting with the effort which is expected to take approximately 12 to 18 months to complete.

