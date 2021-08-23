LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mostly clear skies to begin week

Monday weather.
Monday weather.(Source: WBRC video)
By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A good Monday morning to ya. We are looking at mostly clear skies to begin our workweek.

AccuTrack Radar is showing a dry sweep for Monday morning and is expected to remain dry for our area today. Across the southeast we see some showers into the northern Gulf of Mexico and into the Florida panhandle. The next 24 hours looks to be pretty hot, with highs into the low to mid 90s expected. Feels-like temps are expected to reach triple digits during the next few afternoons, so take precautions by taking lots of breaks, avoid strenuous outdoor exercise and drink plenty of fluids.

Tomorrow’s actual highs could be a degree or two hotter than today. Then on Wednesday a chance of showers returns to our forecast.

Tracking the tropics, we see Tropical Depression Henri is bringing rains this morning across the northeast. Henri is expected to head back out to sea early Tuesday morning.

Our 7-day forecast shows highs into the mid 90s for the next few days, with a chance of showers and some storms returning on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to be with us through the weekend.

I hope you have a happy Monday. Monday’s can be tough. Trust me I know, LOL.

But hang in there!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Triple shooting in Stanly County leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized
Body found in wooded area in Pell City
Birmingham man dies in head-on collision near Hoover

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Dry weather to kick off the week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First alert
First alert weather 8-22-21
First Alert Weather 9p 8-21-21
First Alert Weather 9p 8-21-21