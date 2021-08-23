Mostly clear skies to begin week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A good Monday morning to ya. We are looking at mostly clear skies to begin our workweek.

AccuTrack Radar is showing a dry sweep for Monday morning and is expected to remain dry for our area today. Across the southeast we see some showers into the northern Gulf of Mexico and into the Florida panhandle. The next 24 hours looks to be pretty hot, with highs into the low to mid 90s expected. Feels-like temps are expected to reach triple digits during the next few afternoons, so take precautions by taking lots of breaks, avoid strenuous outdoor exercise and drink plenty of fluids.

Tomorrow’s actual highs could be a degree or two hotter than today. Then on Wednesday a chance of showers returns to our forecast.

Tracking the tropics, we see Tropical Depression Henri is bringing rains this morning across the northeast. Henri is expected to head back out to sea early Tuesday morning.

Our 7-day forecast shows highs into the mid 90s for the next few days, with a chance of showers and some storms returning on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to be with us through the weekend.

I hope you have a happy Monday. Monday’s can be tough. Trust me I know, LOL.

But hang in there!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.