Mike Behind the Mic: Danny Wuerffel

Danny Wuerffel
Danny Wuerffel(Desire Street Ministries)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Before there was Tim Tebow, there was Danny Wuerffel. In the mid-90′s, playing for Coach Steve Spurrier, it was Wuerffel who led the Florida Gators to their first college football National Championship in school history, while also leading the nation in TD passes two straight seasons. And oh by the way, he also won a Heisman Trophy. Similar to Tim Tebow, Wuerffel is a also devout Christian, but perhaps that’s where the similarities end.

Wuerffel was more low-key and his time in the limelight came before the explosion of social media. Meanwhile, before Wuerffel’s journeyman pro career ended, he started working for a non-profit in New Orleans called Desire Street Ministries, which had several programs to help those in impoverished areas get more opportunities. As the organization was recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Wuerffel took over as executive director. He has since moved Desire Street Ministries to Atlanta and expanded its reach to help non-profits already trying to do good work in inner-cities.

Despite a busy schedule, Wuerffel took some time out to talk about several subjects, including his time playing QB in the SEC under the old ball coach, that 1994 SEC Championship Game classic, why he thinks Tim Tebow has become such a polarizing figure and how handled being a successful QB in the high-profile Southeastern Conference.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every Friday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

