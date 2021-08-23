Leeds City Schools to require masks for 2 weeks

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds City Schools Superintendent John Moore announced Monday that the schools will implement a two-week masking policy for students and staff beginning Tuesday, August 24.

The mask requirement will run through September 7.

Superintendent Moore posted this announcement on Facebook:

When we opened the doors for our students on August 11, we promised that our reopening plan was fluid and subject to change. Today, we find ourselves with greater than 10% of our students excluded from school (positives + isolated), so we will change gears.

Beginning August 24, masking will be required in all indoor spaces in the Leeds City Schools, for both the vaccinated & unvaccinated. Exceptions will be made when people are eating or exercising.

This mask requirement will run 2 weeks, through September 7. We will evaluate our numbers at that time and will make a decision regarding mandatory masks going forward.

I know these are trying times and we are all tired of dealing with COVID. Hopefully we will see improvements in the coming weeks.

