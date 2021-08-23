LawCall
Jefferson County says not enough demand for mass vaccination site

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Health Department said they have seen an increase in people calling asking where to get the vaccine and an increase in people taking it, but Dr. David Hicks said it’s still not enough.

He said the county health department does around 100 new vaccinations per day. Hicks said the uptick is good, but more is needed to really make a difference.

The county currently runs three vaccination sites, but none are drive through. There are no appointments necessary.

Back in May, Hicks said the county’s mass drive through site was doing around 400 to 500 vaccinations per day and until current demand is close to that, they aren’t planning to open another site.

“If the demand reaches to a certain point, we already have our contingency plans to flip over to a drive thru site, but right now we aren’t doing drive thru because the demand does not warrant that,” Hicks said.

Dr. Hicks said with the lower demand for vaccines and staffing shortages, it’s not worth opening the mass site because they require more resources and staff.

