Heart Gallery Alabama: Alex

Alex, born November 2005, has an infectious smile. He tends to be very hyperactive and impulsive, but is an extremely cheerful and loving child. He loves to draw and make crafts. Alex receives special education services in reading and math. His favorite show is SpongeBob.

Alex is very interested in going to church and learning more about the Bible. He loves to be around people and to make others laugh and be happy. He would like to be able to be involved in sports such as soccer or basketball.

He has a very close relationship with his older sister that he would like to keep after he is adopted. He would grow watermelons, pumpkins and carrots in a garden if he had one.

Alex would like to have family nights with his parents that might include drives and going to carnivals.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.