The FDA grants full approval for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, what does this mean for younger children?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now has the FDA’s full approval for those 16 and older, but not yet for those between the ages of 12 and 15.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine still has Emergency Use Authorization for those 12 to 15 years old, but it’s going to take a little while longer for this age group to get full approval.

Co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Dr. David Kimberlin, said the reason Pfizer’s vaccine doesn’t have the FDA’s full approval for children aged 12 to 15 is simply because this group hasn’t been studied long enough.

Teens aged 12 to 15 years old just received authorization to get the shot back in May, while adults 16 and over began getting vaccinated against COVID-19 back in December.

Dr. Kimberlin recommends that everyone 12 years and older get the shot saying it’s the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

Studies on the safety and efficacy of the shot for younger children are still ongoing, and Dr. Kimberlin warns parents to fight the temptation to get younger children vaccinated.

“The dose of the Pfizer vaccine that is being studied in 5 through 11-year-olds is one-third of the dose that is now in the approved 16 and over formulation of the vaccine, and for those children under 5 years of age, 6 months of age through 4 years of age, the dose that is being studied is one-tenth of the dose,” Dr. Kimberlin explained.

Dr. Kimberlin said doctors cannot simply draw less of the vaccine and give it to younger age groups.

He said it’s important to wait until the studies and clinical trials are completed before younger children get vaccinated.

He said while we’re waiting for this to happen, it’s wise for everyone to wear a mask to prevent children, and those most vulnerable, from getting COVID.

