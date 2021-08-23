LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

The FDA grants full approval for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, what does this mean for younger children?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now has the FDA’s full approval for those 16 and older, but not yet for those between the ages of 12 and 15.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine still has Emergency Use Authorization for those 12 to 15 years old, but it’s going to take a little while longer for this age group to get full approval.

Co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Dr. David Kimberlin, said the reason Pfizer’s vaccine doesn’t have the FDA’s full approval for children aged 12 to 15 is simply because this group hasn’t been studied long enough.

Teens aged 12 to 15 years old just received authorization to get the shot back in May, while adults 16 and over began getting vaccinated against COVID-19 back in December.

Dr. Kimberlin recommends that everyone 12 years and older get the shot saying it’s the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

Studies on the safety and efficacy of the shot for younger children are still ongoing, and Dr. Kimberlin warns parents to fight the temptation to get younger children vaccinated.

“The dose of the Pfizer vaccine that is being studied in 5 through 11-year-olds is one-third of the dose that is now in the approved 16 and over formulation of the vaccine, and for those children under 5 years of age, 6 months of age through 4 years of age, the dose that is being studied is one-tenth of the dose,” Dr. Kimberlin explained.

Dr. Kimberlin said doctors cannot simply draw less of the vaccine and give it to younger age groups.

He said it’s important to wait until the studies and clinical trials are completed before younger children get vaccinated.

He said while we’re waiting for this to happen, it’s wise for everyone to wear a mask to prevent children, and those most vulnerable, from getting COVID.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Birmingham man dies in head-on collision near Hoover
27-year-old Lisa Jacole Grayson
Center Point woman arrested for arson and attempted murder

Latest News

Chances are if you felt kind of crummy after your first couple of shots, you’re probably going...
Will there be side effects with COVID boosters?
23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival
BCS announces next steps for COVID-19 vaccinations, testing
Gov. Ivey urges football fans to get vaccinated
Gov. Ivey urges football fans to get vaccinated