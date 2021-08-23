DOJ sends $500,000 to Birmingham to help reduce domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Department of Justice is sending $500,000 to Birmingham to help reduce domestic violence. The three-year grant through DOJ’s Firearms Training Assistance Program will put money behind the work that Prim Escalona, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama says has been going on for nearly two years.

“One reason that domestic violence is so difficult to address is because things get very siloed.” said Escalona. “A lot of times you have a law enforcement approach and then you have community based organizations that are also trying to address those issues. And a lot of times they just aren’t talking” (to each other).

Escalona says the program seeks to break down those silos and help organizations from the U.S. Attorneys Office, the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, the offices of District Attorneys Danny Carr and Lynniece Washington and judges share information with community organizations like the YWCA, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama and One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

“We know that for victims and survivors of domestic violence, they tell us that the systems in the community can be really hard to navigate, especially if you’ve never been involved, say with the criminal justice system, or you’ve never had to reach out to a service provider, for help,” says One Place Executive Director Allison Dearing. “This really is an effort focused on getting those systems to work together and to coordinate and communicate in a way such that strong cases can be developed, investigated prosecuted, so that offenders are held accountable when they use violence in their relationships.”

Among what Dearing says were known homicide offenders in Jefferson County in 2019 and 2020 more than half had a history of domestic violence. So among the things the program hopes to do is eventually have advocates meet officers on the scene of suspected abuse and be able to make sure suspected abusers don’t have access to firearms, by utilizing the county’s pistol permit registry.

“And so it takes that officer on the scene, writing a report and including the pertinent information, it takes an advocate explaining the process to the victim of obtaining a warrant,” says Dearing. “It takes someone in the district attorney’s office identifying, you know, this can be charged as a felony, potentially it takes someone in that office making a connection with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to say, you know, these qualifications have been met. This could be a federal case for federal prosecution. So none of those things happen in isolation, which is why we have to have these multiple disciplines together, working alongside each other to build a really robust, strong response for people in our community.”

