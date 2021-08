BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Need a ride to the polls in Birmingham for the municipal election?

Birmingham On-Demand services are FREE tomorrow, August 24.

Book your ride by downloading the Via app or by calling 205-236-0768.

