City of Birmingham municipal election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham voters will head to the polls Tuesday, August 24, 2021, to decide on mayor, city council and school board members.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will face off against seven other candidates in his run for re-election.

Here are the candidates in alphabetical order:

William A. Bell Sr. (Former mayor of Birmingham)

Cerissa A. Brown

Napoleon Gonzalez

Philemon Hill

Lashunda Scales

Darryl T. Williams

Randall Woodfin (Incumbent)

Chris Woods

Click here to see a sample ballot.

Runoff election if necessary: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Polling hours are from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Certification/ Canvassing of Election Results: August 31, 2021 (12:00 noon, location TBD)

