City of Birmingham municipal election
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham voters will head to the polls Tuesday, August 24, 2021, to decide on mayor, city council and school board members.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will face off against seven other candidates in his run for re-election.
Here are the candidates in alphabetical order:
- William A. Bell Sr. (Former mayor of Birmingham)
- Cerissa A. Brown
- Napoleon Gonzalez
- Philemon Hill
- Lashunda Scales
- Darryl T. Williams
- Randall Woodfin (Incumbent)
- Chris Woods
Click here to see a sample ballot.
- Runoff election if necessary: Tuesday, October 5, 2021
- Polling hours are from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
- Certification/ Canvassing of Election Results: August 31, 2021 (12:00 noon, location TBD)
