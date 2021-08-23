Cheaha State Park: Something for everyone

CLEBURNE COUNTY Ala. (WBRC) - The trees are still showing plenty of green, but the fall colors aren’t that far away, so it’s start time to be making your plans to visit Cheaha State Park!

Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Alabama State Parks)

Whether you enjoy Improved Campgrounds, Primitive Campgrounds or Group Camping, Cheaha has something for you! The park has 77 improved campsites, including ADA campsites in the Upper and Lower Improved Campgrounds. All improved campsites have 20,30-, and 50-amp electrical hook-ups with water and sewer hook-ups, picnic table, grill or fire-ring, and access to a bathhouse.

Thanks to funding through a grant from Legacy Partners in Environmental Education, Cheaha State Park has enhanced and improved three of their most popular trails: Leave No Trace Hiking Trail, Laurel Hiking Trail, and the CCC Time Traveler Driving Tour. These unique trails will promote wellness, environmental literacy, nature connections, and safe outdoor recreation opportunities for all park guests. These new enhancements open Sept. 11.

If you prefer to spend your time just relaxing, Cheaha has five spacious A-framed chalets, which have two-bedrooms with one queen-sized bed in each room, one bathroom, living room, and kitchen, smart TV with DirecTV service, outside firepit, and picnic table.

For charm and excitement, consider cabins stays. Cheaha’s cabins were built in the 1930′s, which means they are almost a century old! The cabins are beautiful and a one-of-a-kind experience. From bluff side cabins with their breathtaking views to deluxe cabins that offer family accommodations, Cheaha cabins are the ultimate storybook tiny house experience!

Of course, you can’t beat the views from The Highest Point in Alabama, so make sure your fall getaway plans include a visit to Cheaha State Park!

