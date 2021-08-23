LawCall
Center Point woman arrested for arson and attempted murder

27-year-old Lisa Jacole Grayson
27-year-old Lisa Jacole Grayson(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Center Point, Ala. (WBRC) - A Center Point woman was arrested Sunday after witnesses say she attempted to stab multiple people, vandalized a car and set fire to an apartment with a woman and three children inside.

27-year-old Lisa Jacole Grayson is being charged with 6 counts of attempted murder, 1 count of arson 1st degree and criminal mischief.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Parkway Villa Apartments at the 100 block of 14th Avenue Northeast in Center Point around 9:30 a.m. to investigate a woman vandalizing a vehicle in the parking lot.

Upon arrival investigators learned a fire had been set in one of the apartments and man who had been at the scene had been taken to the hospital after receiving non-threatening stab wounds.

Witnesses told investigators that Grayson had been arguing with the man when she attacked him with a butcher knife. Next witnesses say Grayson’s roommate came out of the apartment and questioned her about the incident, at which point Grayson attempted to stab her too. Grayson then went to the parking lot and vandalized the man’s car using a cinder block. Officials say she went back into the apartment, where the roommate and the roommates three children were all inside. poured lighter fluid and cooking oil throughout and set the apartment on fire. All four occupants were able to escape. One was treated for smoke inhalation.

Grayson is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a total of $435,000.00 in bonds.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

