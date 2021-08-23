Air quality in Reno/Sparks considered ‘Hazardous’

LawCall
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Air quality in the Reno/Sparks area shifted into the ‘Hazardous’ range Monday as smoke from the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County continues to send smoke into the Truckee Meadows.

The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued its first ever Stage 3 Emergency Episode due to the poor air quality.

The air quality index (AQI) for the Reno-Sparks area is expected to be “Very Unhealthy” to “Hazardous” at times Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The Stage 3 Emergency Episode was issued because the PM2.5 AQI was over 200 for a 24-period of time.

It also means that all residents should stay indoors as much as possible.

AQMD can issue a Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, and Stage 4 Emergency Episode with the Stage 4 being the most severe. More information on the stages can be found here.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the particulates in the air are extremely harmful to your health:

Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Some particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter can get deep into your lungs and some may even get into your bloodstream. Of these, particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, also known as fine particles or PM 2.5, pose the greatest risk to health.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

