23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival

(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is returning to the Theatre District with showings at venues that include the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Click here for a full list of films and venues.

We acknowledge that the pandemic is not over and as a result, will be working in partnership with each of the venues we rent to ensure filmmaker, audience, volunteer, and staff safety, with limited capacities, social distancing regulations, and other policies as deemed necessary at the time of the Festival. We will follow the CDC guidelines. All staff and volunteers are required to wear masks, and guests are asked to wear masks when not eating or drinking. We are limiting capacity in venues, working with BAO on vaccines to be made available at the fest, and we’re running a vax focused PSA.

