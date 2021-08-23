21-year-old Northport woman dies, 15-year-old passenger in critical condition following wreck

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old woman died Sunday following a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 43 and Flatwoods Road in Northport.

Northport Police said the accident happened Sunday August 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

Northport Police and Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Investigators said Maci Alexis Faulkner, 21, of Northport, was driving one of the cars. She was taken to DCH Tuscaloosa where she died. The 15-year-old passenger was airlifted to Birmingham and is in critical condition.

A woman who was driving the truck in the accident was not hurt.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Northport Police Department Traffic Division.

