UA Athletic Department releases video urging fans to get vaccinated
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s athletic department released a video Friday urging fans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming football season.
“Choosing the vaccine is the right decision, and it’s a decision that could affect the rest of the team,” Greg Byrne, UA Athletic Director said in the video.
