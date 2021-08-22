LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey urges Alabama football fans to get vaccinated

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging college football fans to get vaccinated before heading to...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging college football fans to get vaccinated before heading to stadiums this fall.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging college football fans to get vaccinated before heading to stadiums this fall.

Football season kicks off in a few weeks, raising concerns that crowded stadium could help spread the coronavirus. Asked about those concerns this week, the Republican governor said the remedy is for more people to get vaccinated.

Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has also been an outspoken advocate for getting vaccinated and participated in a public service announcement over the summer encouraging Alabamians to get their shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
Line at Trump Rally in Cullman
Fmr. President Donald Trump speaks at rally in Cullman
A 5-year-old who went missing Friday night has been found.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old-boy found safe

Latest News

Alabama spikes in child COVID-19 hospitalization rate
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge
State health leaders say vaccination numbers are improving
When to get a flu shot in 2021
Health leaders worry about how Delta is impacting young kids