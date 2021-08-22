FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storms possible with building Heat Index Values

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Rain and thunderstorms continue pushing south and east this morning and replaced by lower rain chances through the day. However, there is still a good chance for late afternoon or early evening thunderstorms through tonight. Meanwhile, the heat will continue to build with Heat Indices possibly reaching 105 degrees each afternoon from today through Tuesday.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be greatest into Southeast Alabama later today with the lowers rain chances in North and Northwest Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will again be near 90-degrees. Any lingering rain chances for the beginning of the week will be limited to Southeast Alabama as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Afternoon temperatures will approach 95-degrees with dew points still above 70 helping produce the Heat Index Readings near 105-degrees.

By mid-week an easterly wave will advance across the region bringing increasing rain chances and slightly cooler afternoon high temperatures area wide.

Meanwhile the big national weather story will be Hurricane Henri. Hurricane conditions are expected today in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions are also affecting areas to the north and south. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding over portions of Long Island, New England, eastern New York and New Jersey. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the East Coast during the next day or two. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.